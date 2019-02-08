News
WATCH: Dave Davis' Son Says 'Dada'
Friday, February 8th 2019, 6:43 AM CST

There is something very special when your child recognizes that you are Dada or Mama.
Now combine that with an insatiable appetite to explore everything and this was my son Colin this week.
He said "Dada" to me and I caught it on video.
And in true baby fashion, seconds after this cute, touching moment, he starts hacking coughing, plops down on the floor, begins yanking my phone cord out of the wall, gets back up and keeps moving around the room talking to himself.
It wasn't the first time he's said, "Dada", but it's always special.
It will be a few years before he says "Dada" and then wants to borrow the car, but Alan and LeAnne told me that time will go by in an instant.