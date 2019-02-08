News
Drumright Police Say Goodbye To K-9 Officer Yoshi
Friday, February 8th 2019, 6:51 AM CST
DRUMRIGHT, Oklahoma - The Drumright Police Department says K-9 Officer Yoshi passed away this week.
Yoshi started with the Drumright Police in 2016, working alongside his partner Officer Cory White.
Before that, Yoshi served on the Okmulgee County DA Task force, according to Drumright Police.
In a post on Facebook, the department says Yoshi didn't slow down when he came to Drumright.
The department says the K-9 officer made numerous narcotic arrests and had a long, successful and honorable career.
The police department didn't say how Yoshi died but said K-9 officers Jasper and Alpha will take it from here.