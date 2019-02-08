News
USS Tulsa To Be Commissioned
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Navy is getting ready to commission the USS Tulsa.
The Independence-Class trimaran will enter active service on February 16th in San Francisco.
Senator James Lankford will deliver the main address and former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor will serve as the ship's sponsor.
70 officers and crew will serve aboard the 32-hundred ton warship, which will be based in San Diego.
It's the second ship named for Tulsa. The first named after Tulsa was a gunboat built in the 1920s which saw action in the South Pacific during World War II.