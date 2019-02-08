News
2 Men Try To Use Drive-Thru Window To Rob Tulsa Restaurant
Friday, February 8th 2019, 10:26 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say two men tried to use the drive-thru window to rob a fast food restaurant Friday morning.
It happened at the Burger King at 41st and Memorial at about 9:20 a.m.
Tulsa Police said the men pulled up to the window and tried to rob it. Someone called 911 and an officer a couple of blocks away arrived at the scene quickly and the men in the SUV drove off.
Police used spike strips to flatten one tire and another went flat when the SUV hit a curb near Pine and Trenton.
Police arrested both suspects.