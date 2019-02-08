TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police caught an armed robbery suspect this morning after a short chase across the city.

Police say the robber pulled into the Burger King drive-thru at 41st and Memorial at about 9:15 a.m., ordered, then pulled up to the window with a gun.

The worker at the window went to get the manager who called police.

The suspect was driving a white suburban, and it was quickly spotted by police - and chased to Pine and Highway 75 - the tires flattened with spikes, but the driver went ahead on the rims.

The SUV turned out to be stolen from North Dakota, with a stolen Oklahoma plate.

It turned out when the robbery was reported, an officer was just down the street.

"And we had officers within a half mile who picked up the vehicle and started a 10 minute pursuit, that ended here at Pine and Trenton. The suspect exited the vehicle with a 3 legged dog and tried to escape, but was apprehended," said Cpl. Brandon Disney, Tulsa Police.

Police pulled the suspect out of the car so the victims could identify him - they did - so he's off to jail and the dog went to the pound.

The have not yet identified the man they arrested.

Image of the SUV after police stopped it.
