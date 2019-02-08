Fire destroyed the home where three Beggs siblings were shot.

The home is located near Nuyaka in Okmulgee County, but the siblings attended school in Beggs.

Amy Hall is charged with shooting her son and two daughters on November 1, 2018.

Her son Kayson Toliver, 18, died in the house. Her 16-year-old daughter, Kloee, died a few days later. Hall's other daughter survived.

