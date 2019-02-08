News
Broken Arrow Police Warn Citizens Of Arrest Warrant Scam
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Police Department is warning citizens of a scam involving their non-emergency number, (918) 259-8400.
Police say the scammers called a citizen using that number and told them they had a warrant for their arrest. The scammers told the person they had until "2:00 p.m. tomorrow" to turn themselves in.
Police say the department will never call citizens by phone to inform them of an arrest warrant. They say not to provide any personal or financial information to anyone over the phone, especially not to an unknown caller.