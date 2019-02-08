Convicted Tulsa Felon Back In Jail One Week After Release From Prison
TULSA, Oklahoma - A convicted felon is back in jail, one week after being released from prison.
Tulsa Police arrested Bobby Prouty after they say he tried to break into a woman's car while she and her child were inside.
"His M.O. is to assault females. He's been in prison for that,” Officer Daniel Cartwright said.
Tulsa police say Prouty came up to a woman at Family Dollar near 11th and Utica yesterday, and pushed her. She fell and hit her head against the counter. Not long after - officers say he came up to Briza Turrubiartes, who was sitting in her parent's driveway.
She says Prouty tried to get inside her car.
“The first thing I'm thinking is my son's in the backseat,” Turrubiartes said.
She took action right away.
“I'm honking on the horn, I'm screaming to the top of my lungs and this guy's like pounding, pounding and banging on my door and he's yanking on the handle,” she said.
"Luckily, he wasn't able to get the door all the way open,” Cartwright said.
Turrubiartes says her dad came outside and Prouty went down the road. Officer Daniel Cartwright was on his way home at the end of his shift when he heard the call and went to help. Police found Prouty inside the nearby QuikTrip and arrested him. Cartwright praises the victim for her action during a frightening situation.
"Calmly react to the situation the way she did is incredible for her to honk the horn and be aware, call 911. and then be a great victim afterward to be able to identify him,” Cartwright said.
Turrubiartes wants to encourage other women to not be afraid if something like this happens to them, and to speak up and call police for help.