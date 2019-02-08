Cleveland County Woman Arrested In Murder Of Her Mother
Deputies arrested a woman on charges of second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, Wednesday.
Shauna Brown, 45, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. after authorities located her at an area business.
Brown is the daughter and was the caregiver of 73-year-old Sharon Ingram, who died in August at Norman Regional Hospital. Investigators determined that Ingram died from preventable infections she received while in Brown's care, said a spokesperson for Sheriff Todd Gibson.
“These cases are extremely difficult for law enforcement. They are very emotional for law enforcement,” he said.
A detective said the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t called to investigate until August of 2018, but confirms Adult Protective Services had been involved with Ingram dating back to 2014.
Once investigators took a look at the case, they said they found other examples of abuse and neglect.
In May, 2018 Ingram was found wandering Indian Hill Road in Newalla, near her home.
Newly filed court documents state "a passerby" called 911. The victim could barely walk. She had wounds that were "bloody and had maggots..."
Then in July of last year, Ingram reportedly fell in her home, and her daughter was not able to pick her up.
Rather than calling for help, court documents reveal Ingram was left on the floor for 12 days.
On the final day, she became unresponsive. That’s when Brown called for help.
On August 19th, Ingram passed away at the hospital from septic shock. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office found large bedsores on her back.
Detectives later searched the home and said the conditions were deplorable.
There were trash piles, cockroaches and bugs, and rotting food.
“Appeared to be plywood floors with what appeared to be animal feces, just smeared into the grain of the floor. The entire residence had a strong odor of urine,” said Detective Matt Sandburg. “Due to the clutter and plies of various debris inside the residence, we were unable to locate the dog.”
News 9 called adult protective services to ask why deputies weren't asked to investigate until August.
So far, we've not heard back.
Brown will be in court on February 19, at 1:30 p.m.