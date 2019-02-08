Jenks Voters Asked To Approve $14 Million School Bond Issue
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Public Schools is asking voters to approve a more than $14 million bond next Tuesday. The district points out the bonds will not raise taxes above what they are now, and the money will be spread across all Jenks school sites and grades.
School leaders will use the bonds to upgrade facilities: everything from desks and lab equipment to building repairs and safety improvements - like more security cameras and improved building entrances.
There's also money for new textbooks and new technology - including computer hardware and software, interactive whiteboards, and media equipment.
The district will spend money on buses, child nutrition equipment, a classroom wing expansion at the Freshman Academy, and upgrades to the soccer complex.
The district produced a video - hoping to convince voters to keep investing in Trojan education.