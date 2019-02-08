Officers said the gunman shot Nieman and then fled on foot while the vehicle the shooter came from drove away at the same time. Nieman died as a result of the shooting, his was uninjured, according to police.



The investigation has continued since 2013 with few leads until December 2018, agents said. The OSBI’s newly formed Cold Case Unit began reviewing the case and with additional laboratory analysis provided agents with a possible lead, according to investigators. Agents said this led them into several states and ultimately resulted in the arrests of Wilson, Dees, and Scott.



On Thursday beginning at 1:30p.m., the OSBI will be hosting a press conference to provide information on the recent arrests and investigation in the 2013 Nieman murder investigation.