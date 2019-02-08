News
Volunteers Searching For McAlester Woman Find More Human Remains
Friday, February 8th 2019, 10:35 PM CST
McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma - We have new information in the investigation into the 2017 disappearance of a McAlester woman. Volunteers searching for Holly Cantrell believe they found more human remains near Lake Eufaula.
Cantrell went missing while on her lunch break more than two years ago. Investigators found human remains last year, but are still waiting on DNA results for an identification.
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner will analyze the new remains.