Tulsa Man In Jail After Shooting At Apartment Complex
Saturday, February 9th 2019, 8:09 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say they arrested Clifton Robinson after they say he shot the victim and then pointed the gun at a witness.
Officers responded to the shooting call at the Greens of Bedford Apartment complex just after 5 p.m. Police say the victim and the witness both identified Robinson as the shooter.
Police say the witness told them after Robinson shot the victim, he pointed the gun at him and asked: "you need one too?" Officers say Robinson confessed to having a firearm in his house as a convicted felon and shooting the victim.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital by a family member.