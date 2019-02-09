Clouds Return With Weekend Freezing Drizzle Possible
TULSA, Oklahoma - I hope you enjoyed all that Friday sunshine because Saturday clouds are surging back into Green Country. And freezing drizzle is a possibility heading into Saturday night
Some sunshine will be around to start the day, but skies will quickly become mostly cloudy as our Saturday progresses. It’ll be another chilly one with highs around 40 to the lower 40s and a light but steady southeast breeze. Things then getting a little trickier late tonight as precipitation begins to arrive.
Moisture increases more notably by this evening with some areas of drizzle developing first across southeast Oklahoma. As temperatures drop to the freezing mark, some areas of freezing drizzle will be possible for the late-night hours and into very early Sunday morning, particularly across northeast Oklahoma and into northwest Arkansas. While amounts will be light, a few slick spots could develop especially on bridges and overpasses so just travel cautiously tonight!
Drizzle will continue into Sunday morning, but temperatures are expected to rise just above freezing near or after sunrise Sunday which will end our freezing drizzle threat. However, Sunday will remain a damp, dreary, and chilly day with continued off-and-on drizzle and showers. Highs will again plateau in the lower 40s Sunday afternoon.
Soggy conditions stick around Sunday night into Monday, with continued showers developing and the potential for even a few thunderstorms across southeast Oklahoma. Another half-inch to an inch of rain will be possible by late Monday, especially southeast of Tulsa. But temperatures will moderate into the 50s on Monday as rain diminishes, and that’s a sign of things to come!
A cold front will sweep through late Monday, but it won’t drop our temperatures too much. It will clear the moisture out of Green Country though with a good amount of sun returning Tuesday and highs again in the 50s. Warmer weather will continue to surge into eastern Oklahoma by mid-week, with highs near 60 by Wednesday and potentially well into the mid-upper 60s just in time for Valentine’s Day Thursday! Right now, the forecast looks great for you and your sweetheart, but as always we’ll keep you updated.
I hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!