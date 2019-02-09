Some sunshine will be around to start the day, but skies will quickly become mostly cloudy as our Saturday progresses. It’ll be another chilly one with highs around 40 to the lower 40s and a light but steady southeast breeze. Things then getting a little trickier late tonight as precipitation begins to arrive.



Moisture increases more notably by this evening with some areas of drizzle developing first across southeast Oklahoma. As temperatures drop to the freezing mark, some areas of freezing drizzle will be possible for the late-night hours and into very early Sunday morning, particularly across northeast Oklahoma and into northwest Arkansas. While amounts will be light, a few slick spots could develop especially on bridges and overpasses so just travel cautiously tonight!