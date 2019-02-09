Weekend Events Around Tulsa Feb. 9-10
TULSA, Oklahoma - Despite this morning's frigid temperatures, hearts are warming across Green Country ahead of Valentine's Day next week.
Shop for your loved ones at the "Sweet-ART Show" at the Mother Road Market. On Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 until 6, the Valentine's Day event will feature 10 local artists. While stopping in, you can also make a Valentine's card.
Downtown's Blue Dome District is hosting a Valentine's Day Pop-Up shop on Saturday. It's from 11 until 7 and more local artists will have some of their work for sale. Soaplahoma will showcase their line of bath and body goodies including their new men's products.
You can also grab teapots, and tea accessories from "Messy Laboratories."
If those ideas don't work, how about a puppy? Woodland Hills Mall is hosting the "My Furry Valentine Pet Adoption" event on Saturday. Feel the love in the Macy's Court starting at 10 this morning until 4 in the afternoon. This is free and open to everyone, but pet adoption fees do apply.
February 9th is the last day for the Timber and Beam's Open Air Yard Sale. From 9 a.m. Saturday morning until 2, grab an antique brick, stamped tin, or reclaimed barn siding for any of your at-home projects. Timber and Beam is accepting cash only.
This weekend is also the Tulsa Fishing and Hunting Expo at the Cox Business Center. There will be hands-on demonstrations, speakers and seminars. It will run today from 9 until 9 and then tomorrow from 10 until 5.