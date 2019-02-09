Foyil Family Loses Everything In House Fire
FOYIL, Oklahoma - A Foyil family is in need of help on Saturday after nearly everything they own was lost in a fire overnight.
Foyil Fire Department believes the cause may be from a space heater or some other electrical source. The family of three is reportedly safe and was able to escape the fire unharmed but their two dogs died in the fire.
According to firefighters the mother of and father were woken up by the smell of smoke. Their 4-year-old daughter was already in the bedroom with them. When they left the bedroom they say they saw nothing but smoke and quickly ran out of the house. They tried to go back for their dogs but the flames had grown too large.
Neighbors say they are trying to gather clothes and other needs to help out. The dogs have been recovered and the family is taking them to be cremated.
We'll have an update on this story tonight at 6 including a statement from the Foyil Fire Chief.