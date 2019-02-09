Owasso Students Participate in Life-Saving Training
Owasso students worked with first responders for a Community Emergency Response Team program this weekend.
Students worked Saturday at the high school to learn about fire safety, and put out flames with help from the Tulsa Fire Department.
“That was my first time getting to use a fire extinguisher,” 11th grade student Katy Turner said.
She’s one of about 35 students who participated in the CERT training.
“Giving up their Saturday as a teenager — they’re here for a purpose. And they’ve been really good. They’ve been paying attention, asking questions. Doing a good job,” Tulsa Fire Captain Randy Steed said.
The students also participated in a scenario pretending the school was hit by a tornado. The teens learned how to wrap wounds, and decide which victims need help first.
Teacher Shannon Chatwin says the skills could mean the difference between life and death, whether it’s a tornado or a school shooting.
“One teacher can’t save 30 kids in their classroom,” Chatwin said. “But if I’ve got three or four, five other kids in the classroom that can help out in an emergency, we can save more lives in a shorter amount of time.”
The two-day training could also help inspire a career. 10th grade student Olivia Edgington already has some ideas for her future.
“I want to go into the emergency field somewhere. I don’t know where yet, but i wanted to learn more about it,” Edgington said.
The training was paid for by the Department of Homeland Security, and the school plans to offer the training again next year.