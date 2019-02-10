

An additional wave of scattered showers will be possible during the day Monday as well. Areas southeast of Tulsa could pick up another half-inch to an inch of rain by late Monday. But temperatures will moderate into the 50s on Monday, and that’s a sign of things to come!



A cold front will sweep through Green Country late Monday, with one last cluster of showers and perhaps a few flurries possible Monday night. That front will clear the moisture out of Green Country with a good amount of sun returning Tuesday and highs back in the 50s.