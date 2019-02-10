Chilly And Damp Sunday, But A Work Week Warm-Up Ahead
TULSA, Oklahoma - Clouds, drizzle, and chilly air are hanging tough for our Sunday across Green Country.
Off-and-on drizzle and showers will swing through eastern Oklahoma today, with steadier showers most likely across southeast Oklahoma. Cloudy skies will once again hold our temperatures down, with afternoon highs only in the lower to mid-40s and a steady south breeze keeping quite a chill in the air.
Soggy conditions will continue to develop later tonight into Monday morning, with more widespread showers spreading across much of eastern and southeastern Oklahoma. Freezing precipitation will not be a concern, with overnight temperatures holding in the upper 30s to low 40s. But you’ll certainly want the umbrella close by for Sunday night plans and when you head out the door Monday morning!
An additional wave of scattered showers will be possible during the day Monday as well. Areas southeast of Tulsa could pick up another half-inch to an inch of rain by late Monday. But temperatures will moderate into the 50s on Monday, and that’s a sign of things to come!
A cold front will sweep through Green Country late Monday, with one last cluster of showers and perhaps a few flurries possible Monday night. That front will clear the moisture out of Green Country with a good amount of sun returning Tuesday and highs back in the 50s.
Warmer and windy weather will continue to surge into eastern Oklahoma by mid-week, with highs in the low 60s Wednesday and highs in the mid to upper 60s just in time for Valentine’s Day Thursday! We will have some very gusty south winds to deal with for the Valentine’s Day holiday, and an isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out either.
Enjoy the warmth over the holiday, because things once again turn much colder after that! A strong cold front will sweep in by early Friday, with highs back in the 30s as we head into next weekend. The temperature roller coaster continues!
I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country!