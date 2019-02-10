TPD: Shooting Victim Drives Himself To Hospital, Suspect In Custody
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was shot at a park near 9200 East 2nd St.
According to police, around 8:30 Sunday morning they received a call that a shooting victim had driven himself to the hospital with bullet holes in his vehicle. Police located the vehicle in front of the ER entrance and say it was shot at least 7 times.
The victim claims that he and the suspect had agreed to meet to discuss a dispute regarding a female they had both had a relationship with but when the suspect arrived at the park he opened fire on the victim.
Officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody. The suspect refused to speak with officers and has been transported to D.L. Moss for Shooting With Intent To Kill. His identity has not been released at this time.