OU Students Rally Against Policy That May Deport International Students
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Osage Sky News 6 HD flew over the OU campus in Norman on Tuesday as dozens of students rallied against a university policy that some say puts international students at risk of deportation.
The newly enforced policy says all students have to be up to date on their payments to the school before they can enroll for the next semester. There was reportedly only one student at risk of deportation this semester and their debts were paid by an anonymous donor.