Memorial Service Planned For Owasso Student Killed In Crash
OWASSO, Oklahoma - A memorial service has been planned for an Owasso student killed in a crash.
The memorial service for 16-year-old Madison Reedy will be held Monday at First Baptist Church in Owasso. Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash that killed Reedy last week near 96th street north and 177th East avenue.
Reedy's sister and another 15-year-old girl were also hurt.