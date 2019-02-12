News
Leaders Break Ground On New Medical Resort In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Osage Sky News 6 HD got a bird's eye view of where a new skilled nursing facility will soon be going up in Tulsa.
Pilot Dustin Stone flew overhead as leaders broke ground on the 73,000 square foot Cearu Medical Resort near 91st and Mingo. The facility will offer a wide range of short and long term care as well as independent living.
It will include space for more than 100 patients.