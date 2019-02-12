Better Business Bureau Issues Warning About Broken Arrow Business
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Better Business Bureau is warning people about doing business with a Broken Arrow company. The consumer agency says several people claim the owner is collecting money up front, but not finishing the job.
That business owner tells News On 6 he is an honest man. The Better Business Bureau says it's received more than six customer complaints against S&M Fence and Stain in 6 months.
Bixby resident, Tom Lippert, says he asked the company to stain his fence back in March of last year.
"He whips out these contracts and says being a small business owner he says I really need to have half of it up front because I need to buy supplies," said Lippert.
Tom says he wrote S&M Fence and Stain the check and was told the job would be started in the next week.
"We haven't seen the guy since," said Lippert, "I kept on texting, calling, emailing everything I can do and all I got was broken promises."
The Better Business Bureau says Lippert is one of six people who have filed complaints against S&M Fence and Stain, claiming customers are paying upfront deposits from $400 to $1,000 and then the service isn't completed. The BBB issuing a statement today warning people to be cautious when doing business with the company.
It has been a little under a year since Lippert says he paid a deposit for S&M Fence and Stain to finish his fence, Tom says he ended up painting it, himself.
"It is not even getting the money back for me anymore. The only reason I am doing this story is to make sure other people are aware," said Lippert.
News On 6 called the company on Tuesday, the owner says he has thousands of happy customers and complaints like these are ruining a business he has spent 25 years building.
He says he is an honest man and the projects continued to get pushed back because of weather.