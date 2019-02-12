Anderson is no fishing newbie — he learned from his father as soon as he could hold a rod and reel. He works part time at a bait-and-tackle shop, competes in fishing tournaments and was on a college bass fishing team. Even so, he calls the fish he caught over the weekend the strangest he's ever seen. He thinks it could even set a record. "It was one of the hardest fighting fish I've ever fought," Anderson told CBS News. "I was screaming and jumping up and down as I had never seen anything like it."