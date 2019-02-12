U.S. Marshals Task Force Brings In Two Wagoner County Fugitives
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force has arrested two wanted fugitives.
Raymond Lane and Rae Dawn Barnes were picked-up at a home near Vinita. Lane is wanted for warrants after ramming a Coweta Police car and Barnes is wanted for questioning about Lane.
Last week several agencies served a warrant on a building where they believed Lane was hiding. They say he even dug a moat to try and keep officers away.
Several stolen vehicles were found at the scene where Lane Jr. was arrested. Among them was a red/maroon Chrysler 300, a white Dodge Ram 3500 truck, and a Cadillac.
Deputies say these vehicles are believed to have been taken from the Wagoner County area. If you or someone you know has been the victim of an auto theft that matches these descriptions, call Wagoner County Investigators at 918-485-3124.