Tulsa Walgreens Robbery Suspect On The Run
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Walgreens at 1150 South Garnett.
According to police reports, the suspect implied that he had a weapon to the staff before taking some cash and leaving the store. The suspect is still on the run.
One of the employees told police the robber walked into the store, went to a cooler and grabbed a tea before approaching the checkout counter. When he got to the counter, he pulled a handwritten note out of his pocket and handed it to the clerk.
The note demanded that the employee clean out the register and place all of the money in a bag for him. The employee followed the notes instructions, and the robber drove off with the bag full of money and the tea he took from the cooler.
Officers described the suspect a black male standing between 5'5" and 5'6" wearing a black hoodie and black shoes with white soles.
If you know anything you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.