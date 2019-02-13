News
Tulsa Man Returns To Scene Of Crime & Gets Arrested, Police Say
Wednesday, February 13th 2019, 7:00 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after police say a clerk spotted him at the pharmacy he'd previously robbed. Officers say a clerk at the CVS recognized Christopher Crabtree when he walked through the parking lot at Admiral and Sheridan Tuesday night and called 911.
Police say he tried to get away on a bicycle, and they caught him a few blocks away.
Investigators say two weeks ago, Crabtree robbed that same store at gunpoint. He's was arrested on complaints of first-degree robbery and resisting arrest.