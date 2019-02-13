News
Okmulgee County Man Arrested After Deadly UTV Crash
McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma -
An Okmulgee County man is in jail, accused of causing a deadly UTV crash. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report says the man driving the utility terrain vehicle was under the influence when the crash happened.
OHP says two men were in the side-by-side UTV when it crashed on a county road north of Stidham in McIntosh County around 1:30 Sunday morning.
Troopers say 23-year-old Justin Stephens was driving too fast, hit a washed out patch on the road, lost control and rolled the side-by-side several times. The passenger, 26-year-old Christopher Gilbert, was thrown from the UTV and died at a hospital.
Stephens now faces DUI and Manslaughter charges.