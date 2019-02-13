Jury Finds Wagoner County Man Guilty Of Child Porn Crimes
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Officials in Wagoner County say the community is a safer place after a man was found guilty of possession of child pornography.
The jury that found Derek Funk guilty is recommending a 20-year sentence and a $10,000. They also found him guilty of distribution and recommended an additional five years and another fine for that.
Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes detectives said they received a file from Funk through a data sharing platform that appeared to be child porn. They issued a search warrant on his home, and investigators said they found a computer and an SD card with dozens of inappropriate photos and videos of children.
District Attorney Jack Thorp, who serves Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties issued a statement saying in part: "Thanks to a diligent Wagoner County jury, one less degenerate will be free to feast on the stolen innocence of children."
Formal sentencing for this case will take place on March 12.