KLIFE Plans New Facility For Bartlesville Kids
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - For years now, KLIFE has given youth in Bartlesville a safe place to go - right across the street from the high school - for fun and fellowship. But it needed more space.
On Wednesday, crews will break ground on a new 8,000 square-foot activity center.
Renderings show a "rustic industrial" building that will sit on an acre and a half.
KLIFE is an interdenominational Christian ministry for students from elementary age through senior high school. It helps connect with kids from every school, denomination and demographic through weekly clubs, small group Bible studies and one-to-one mentoring relationships.
KLIFE says it serves about 500 different kids each month through different programs. It's also a place where kids in the community can go just to hang out to watch movies, play pool, play basketball, eat, laugh or sing.
The groundbreaking is set for 4 p.m. at 1815 Hillcrest Drive.
The goal is to have the new facility open and ready by the first home football game in the fall.
