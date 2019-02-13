News
Motorcyclist Jumps Off Bike In Tulsa Crash, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a car Wednesday morning in Tulsa. Police say the rider was eastbound on 61st Street when a Ford Mustang came off Highway 75 and tried to turn.
Police told News On 6 the motorcyclist was able to jump off the bike before it collided with the car. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out for non life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.
No one in the car was hurt.
The 61st Street on ramp and off ramp were closed for a short time as police cleared the wreck.