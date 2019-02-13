News
Wagoner County Pair Arrested For Child Endangerment
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Wagoner County pair is facing charges of child endangerment after deputies say they found synthetic drugs and loaded weapons in their home.
Deputies say Billy Thacker and Ashley Coleman admitted to using a synthetic drug made by Billy. Deputies say they found synthetic marijuana, a loaded Kimber handgun, and an Uzi handgun in the home.
Deputies say DHS was contacted and the children were released to a family friend.
Thacker and Coleman are facing charges of child endangerment as well as drug and firearm charges.