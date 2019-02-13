Eagle Chick Hatches On Nest In Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge
VIAN, Oklahoma - One of the two eggs on the bald eagle nest in the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge has hatched.
The Sutton Avian Research Center installed a camera on the nest and shares the feed on its web site. The egg began pipping on Friday, February 8, 2019.
Watch the live feed here.
The experts at the center believe the first egg isn't viable and won't hatch. The female laid it on January 2. The second arrived on January 6.
With the hatching of the egg, the adults have shifted into high gear as far as collecting food goes. The nest is now full of fish, much more fish than the chick can eat.
The eaglet will grow very quickly in the coming weeks and it will be possible to watch it all thanks to the camera installed by the Sutton Avian Research Center.
This year the nest features a camera that has low light capability so viewing the nest at night is now possible.