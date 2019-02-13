News
Wagoner County Convicted Felon Arrested After Traffic Stop
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Wagoner County convicted felon is in jail after a deputy and his K-9 found a meth pipe in the man's car.
Deputies say they pulled over Sheldon Prince and used a K-9 to sniff his car. They say they found a loaded Ruger, electric scale, and a used meth pipe in the car.
"This shows how valuable and necessary the Wagoner County K-9 program is in combating illegal narcotics. In many instances without the K-9, this suspect may have evaded law enforcement. I am very pleased with the success [of] our program here at Wagoner County," said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot.
Prince is in the Wagoner County Detention Center facing paraphernalia and firearm charges as well as driving under suspension.