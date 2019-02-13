News
Tulsa Police Warn Against Co-Sleeping With Babies
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have an important reminder for parents of infants. Officers say more area children are dying from unsafe sleeping practices.
Police and first responders held a conference Wednesday about the dangers of sleeping with infants. They say in Tulsa, more than one infant a month dies due to suffocation from co-sleeping.
"You notice a slight uptick in the winter because people are trying to stay warm, you know, they're huddled up," said one police officer.
Experts say babies should always sleep in their own bed, laying on their back.