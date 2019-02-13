News
Silver Alert Issue For Missing Collinsville Man
Wednesday, February 13th 2019, 9:59 PM CST
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - Collinsville Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Daryl Widney.
Police say Widney was last seen driving a Black 2014 Ford Expedition license plate CM4059. He is wearing a blue shirt and jeans with Brown bomber jacket.
Widney has been diagnosed with Dementia and may be armed. Police say he as a dark blue canvas bag or satchel and may go by his middle name Edward.