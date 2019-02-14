News
1 Dead In Sapulpa House Fire
Thursday, February 14th 2019, 5:54 AM CST
Updated:
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Sapulpa Firefighters confirm one person has died in an early-morning house fire.
The victim is a 63 year old man.
Firefighters say the roof was on fire when they got to the house around 1:30 a.m. The fire started in an upstairs room.
They quickly put out the flames, then went inside and found one person dead.
The victim's name has not been released yet. Fire Chief Darren Kragel says they had a tough time getting to the victim and getting his body out of the home.
The other three people in the home, including the victim's 82-year-old mother, got out safely and the Red Cross says they're helping them find a place to stay.
Firefighters say the cause hasn't been determined yet.