1 Person Stabbed After Road Rage Confrontation
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is recovering after another man stabbed the victim in a parking lot near 51st and Sheridan, police say.
Officers say this started while both men were in cars driving down the road near the 41st and Sheridan area on February 13th.
Something happened that led both vehicles to pull off into the parking lot of the Farm Shopping Center.
One of the men got out of his vehicle and argued with the man who was in the passenger seat of the other car.
Witnesses say the two men yelled at one another and the man who was outside of the vehicle punched the other man and punched the vehicle that man was in.
Police say the man who was still in the car stabbed him once in the neck with a knife and then left.
The man that was stabbed went to the hospital, and is expected to be OK.
Police say this is all still under investigation and they have not made any arrests yet.