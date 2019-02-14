News
Tulsa Pop Kids Host Spider-Man and Mary Jane's Wedding
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Pop Kids is having a special fundraiser on this Valentine's Day where you can come and see Spider-Man marry his love Mary Jane.
The mock wedding will be held at Tulsa's Centennial Park Event Center. It will include a ceremony, followed by a dinner reception with pizza, pasta and salad. There's also wedding cake.
You will be able to buy a photo with the happy couple and get a limited edition t-shirt. You can get tickets here.
All the proceeds go to Tulsa Pop Kids.