PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - Four people are in jail after a drug bust in Pittsburg County. 

Sheriff Chris Morris says law enforcement took more than 40-grams of meth off the streets and found guns and cash during the investigation.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Tara McDonald, 26-year-old Amanda Knight, 20-year-old Brianna Shank and 18-year-old Kaedn Wylie. 

The sheriff says McAlester Police Officers and OHP Troopers helped deputies with a warrant. 

 

 