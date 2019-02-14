News
4 In Jail After Pittsburg County Drug Bust
Thursday, February 14th 2019, 7:07 AM CST
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - Four people are in jail after a drug bust in Pittsburg County.
Sheriff Chris Morris says law enforcement took more than 40-grams of meth off the streets and found guns and cash during the investigation.
Deputies arrested 40-year-old Tara McDonald, 26-year-old Amanda Knight, 20-year-old Brianna Shank and 18-year-old Kaedn Wylie.
The sheriff says McAlester Police Officers and OHP Troopers helped deputies with a warrant.