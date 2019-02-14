News
LA 'Break-Up Bar' Offers Valentine's Day Alternative
Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA - If you're feeling glum over a failed romance this Valentine's Day, you can head to the new Break Up Bar where you can soak up the anti-Valentine's Day atmosphere.
The pop-up bar located in Los Angeles is catering to people who want to have fun and forget their heartbreak.
The Bar features a "Wall of Broken Relationships", covered with notes, texts and conversations from an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend. The owners of the Break Up Bar say it’s so popular, they've had people lining up to get in since it opened.