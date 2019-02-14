News
Car Ends Up INSIDE Catoosa Bank
Thursday, February 14th 2019, 1:38 PM CST
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - A car ended up inside the Bank of Commerce building in Catoosa Thursday afternoon.
Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed the Cadillac sedan had crashed through the main entry of the bank and came to a stop in the lobby. The bank is located on Route 66.
No injuries were reported.
A tow truck driver backed the car out of the bank and then loaded it on his truck to haul it away while firefighters helped clean up the debris left behind.