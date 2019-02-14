Muskogee Public Schools Seeks Community Input
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Public Schools is asking for their community's help.
The school district is launching a continuous strategic initiative with a community survey on February 18th.
Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall says "over the next year, this Continuous Strategic Improvement (CSI) Plan will lead to a five-year vision for our district. Most importantly, this plan will be developed through collaboration and support from the community as we gather input from teachers, parents, patrons, and students."
Muskogee Public Schools is working with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and K20 Center for Education Community Renewal at the University of Oklahoma to facilitate the planning process.
School Board President Keith Biglow says "It is important to our school district and community to develop a plan for the future."
The survey will be open for input starting February 18th through April 12th. It will be available on the school district's website.
The district will also host forums for employees, students, local ministers, and community members.
The community forums are scheduled for:
Monday, Feb. 18 – 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Martin Luther King Center
Monday, Feb. 18 – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Irving Elementary School
Wednesday, April 3 – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Antioch Church
Thursday, April 4 – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Education Service Center
They expect to present a proposed plan to the school board for approval in early 2020.