Travel Advisory Issued For Northeast Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Counties along and north of I-44 are under a Travel Advisory Friday. Freezing rain and sleet will start early Friday morning and continue through the afternoon. For the morning drive, expect bridges and overpasses to be slick.
Areas of freezing precipitation will continue, and road conditions are expected to deteriorate as the day goes on. Icing amounts up to a tenth of an inch should be common across Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Mayes and Rogers counties. A glaze will be possible around the metro and as far south as I-44.
Temperatures along I-44 will hover near freezing for most of the day but north of the interstate will be colder and at or below the freezing mark.
Our warm Valentine’s Day will initially help road conditions for the very early morning hours as freezing rain and sleet moves in. As precipitation falls and temperatures remain cold, slick spots will start to develop.
Use caution while traveling Friday and Friday night. For most areas, precipitation will be light, but we can rule out some pockets of moderate to heavy intensities at times. Download our News On 6 weather app for current radar and advisories.
Another round of light wintry weather is expected Saturday night for areas northeast of Tulsa.