News
Oklahoma Man, Dog Share Valentine's Joy With Nursing Home Residents
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Oklahoman is making sure some folks aren't forgotten on this Valentine's Day.
Ryan Blythe and his dog Payden visited the residents at the Villages of Southern Hills today.
They even brought flowers to pass out.
"Unfortunately, a lot of elderly don't have people coming to visit them. that was the other reason. Kinda help them feel a little better," Blythe said.
Wild Orchard Floral Shop donated the flowers.
Join Ryan's effort here.