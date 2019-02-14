Study Says Tulsa Traffic Is Among Best In The Nation
Some good news for Tulsa drivers, at least according to one study.
Tulsans experience some of the best traffic in the entire country.
The study by CarRentals.com, an Expedia group company, ranks Tulsa fourth in their ranking of the best cities for traffic, reporting during rush hour, the maximum commute time is anywhere between 18 and 20 minutes, much shorter than other cities.
The data was collected using a social listening report of nearly 33 million posts about traffic and data by an outside company.
In a statement, the author tells News on 6:
“To build our report of the best and worst cities for traffic in America, we first ran a social listening report and found that out of 32.9 million posts about traffic, some cities rose to the top of popularity and some were real stinkers. We also looked at a study done by INRIX that collaborated just how many hours Americans are spending in traffic in the cities listed. With those numbers and sentiments in hand, we're confident that these towns are the very best and worst in the country.” - Jennifer Cuellar
Mark Madeja is not affiliated with the study but works for AAA in Tulsa.
"I wasn't surprised honestly," he said. "Tulsa is a very well laid out city."
"You've got a looped city, a really good grid and for most Tulsans that's a fact. We talk about that often amongst ourselves, we can basically get anywhere in the city within 20 minutes."
And despite construction in some spots, Madeja says overall Tulsans should feel pretty lucky.
"Even those who commute for example from Owasso or Bixby into and out of the city, yes that might be 30 or 35 minutes, but compared to major metros we're in pretty good shape," Madeja said.