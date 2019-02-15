News
DUI Suspect Crashes Into Utility Pole In Tulsa
Friday, February 15th 2019, 5:30 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police closed down Peoria near 17th and Peoria after a car knocked down a utility pole early Friday morning.
Police say a woman lost control of her vehicle and , rolled and crashed into a power pole just before midnight.
The pole snapped and fell onto the power lines. The top half of the pole was being held up in the air by the rest of the power lines.
Officers say the woman appeared intoxicated, so they gave her a field test and arrested her on a DUI complaint.
PSO is working to repair the damaged pole so that police can get Peoria back open by the morning rush hour.