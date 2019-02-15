Crime
Hidden GPS Helps Track Down Tulsa Robbery Suspects
Friday, February 15th 2019, 6:18 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrest two people they say robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint.
Deputies say the two went inside the store near 56th Street North and Peoria, pulled a gun and demanded cash from the employees.
The employees gave them the money, but also a hidden GPS device.
Tulsa County deputies and Tulsa Police tracked down the suspects in a neighborhood near 56th Street North and MLK Boulevard.
Authorities say they found Cory Davis hiding in a tree house in someone's back yard. A 16-year-old was bitten by one of TPD's K-9s before officers took him into custody.
No one at the Family Dollar was hurt.