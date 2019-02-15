TULSA, Oklahoma - A Travel Advisory is in effect across parts of eastern Oklahoma for Friday as freezing rain may lead to some slick travel across the area.



Steadier areas of freezing rain are expected near and especially north of Tulsa through the morning, with some sleet possibly mixing in closer to the Oklahoma-Kansas state line. With temperatures holding below freezing, some slick roads are likely to develop particularly just north of Tulsa.



Freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will also be possible as far south as I-40 this morning through early afternoon, with primarily a few slick bridges and overpasses possible. Precipitation looks to diminish with time by late morning and through the afternoon.



Temperatures will hold below freezing across most of northeast Oklahoma today, so even as precipitation diminishes some slick roads may remain through late in the day across far northeast Oklahoma.