Trump calls CNN's Jim Acosta "fake news"

As CNN's Jim Acosta -- whose press pass was suspended temporarily last year -- asked a question, the president declared CNN to be "fake news."

"Your question is a very political one, because you have an agenda. You are CNN. You are fake news," Mr. Trump said.

Trump talks about conservatives who have influenced his thinking Mr. Trump, asked by a journalist the extent to which conservatives have influenced his thinking, mentioned far-right personalities Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh. The president said he hasn't spoken with pundit Ann Coulter in at least a year.

Trump says he did go through Congress Confronted with his criticism of President Obama for using executive actions on immigration, Mr. Trump said he did go through Congress. But the deal Congress presented him wasn't good enough, he said.

Trump takes questions Mr. Trump then opened up the Rose Garden event for questions, starting with questions.

Trump says he'll be sued but win in the Supreme Court Mr. Trump said he has already signed the order, but will sign final papers soon. And then, he said, his administration will be sued, and it will go to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Then, the president said, he will eventually win in the Supreme Court. "We'll end up in the Supreme Court and hopefully get a fair shake and win in the Supreme Court just like the ban," Mr. Trump said.

Trump explains why he didn't succeed in getting border wall funding before The president said he was a "little new" to the job of president and some people in Congress didn't step up.

Trump says declaring a national emergency is a "great thing to do" Mr. Trump said he's going to be signing and "registering" a national emergency, adding it's a "great thing to do." What he wants to do is very simple: "We want to stop drugs from coming into our country. We want to stop criminals and gangs from coming into our country," the president insisted as the rationale for declaring an emergency.

Trump: I'm going to be signing a national emergency "I'm going to be signing a national emergency," Mr. Trump announced in the Rose Garden before talking about children who have been killed by people who came into the U.S. illegally. The president made the case that such an emergency declaration is not unheard of, and past presidents have declared emergencies and don't stir as much scrutiny. Other presidents, Mr. Trump said, have declared emergencies for less important reasons.